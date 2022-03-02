Aggression Against Ukraine The General Assembly, PP1 Reaffirming the paramount importance of the Charter of the United Nations in the promotion of the rule of law among nations; PP2 Recalling the obligation of all States under Article 2 of the United Nations Charter to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations, and to settle their international disputes by peaceful means; PP3 Recalling also the obligation under Article 2 (2) of the United Nations Charter, that all Members, in order to ensure to all of them the rights and benefits resulting from membership, shall fulfill in good faith the obligations assumed by them in accordance with the present Charter; PP4 Taking note of Security Council resolution 2623 (2022) of 27 February 2022, calling for an emergency special session of the General Assembly to examine the question contained in document S/Agenda/8979; PP5 Recalling General Assembly resolution 377 A (V) “Uniting for Peace” and taking into account that the lack of unanimity of its permanent members at the 8979th meeting of the Security Council has prevented it from exercising its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security; PP6 Recalling also its resolution 2625 (XXV) of 24 October 1970, in which it approved the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, and reaffirming the principles contained therein that the territory of a State shall not be the object of acquisition by another State resulting from the threat or use of force, and that any attempt aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of a State or country or at its political independence is incompatible with the purposes and principles of the Charter; PP7 Recalling also its resolution 3314 (XXIX) of 14 December 1974, which defines aggression as the use of armed force by a State against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Charter of the United Nations; PP8 Bearing in mind the importance of maintaining and strengthening international peace founded upon freedom, equality, justice and respect for human rights and of developing friendly relations among nations irrespective of their political, economic and social systems or the levels of their development; PP9 Recalling the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, signed in Helsinki on 1 August 1975 and the Memorandum on Security Assurances in Connection with Ukraine’s Accession to the Treaty on the Non- Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (Budapest Memorandum) of 5 December 1994; PP10 Condemning the 24 February 2022 declaration by the Russian Federation of a “special military operation” in Ukraine; PP11 Reaffirming that no territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force shall be recognized as legal; PP12 Expressing grave concern at reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools, and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children; PP13 Recognizing the Russian Federation’s military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine are on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades and that urgent action is needed to save this generation from the scourge of war; PP14 Endorsing the Secretary-General's statement of 24 February 2022 in which he recalled that the use of force by one country against another is the repudiation of the principles that every country has committed to uphold and that the Russian Federation’s present military offensive is against the UN Charter; PP15 Condemning the Russian Federation's decision to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces; PP16 Expressing grave concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine, with an increasing number of internally displaced persons and refugees in need of humanitarian assistance; PP17 Further expressing concern about the potential impact of the conflict on increased food insecurity globally, as Ukraine and the region are one of the world’s most important areas for grain and agricultural exports, when millions of people are facing famine or the immediate risk of famine or are experiencing severe food insecurity in several regions of the world, as well as on energy security; PP18 Welcoming the continued efforts by the Secretary-General and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other international and regional organizations to support de-escalation of the situation with respect to Ukraine, and encouraging continued dialogue; OP1 Reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters; OP2 Deplores in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine in violation of Article 2, paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter; OP3 Demands that the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and to refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any UN member state; OP4 Demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders; OP5 Deplores the Russian Federation’s 21 February 2022 decision related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations; OP6 Demands that the Russian Federation immediately and unconditionally reverse the decision related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine; OP7 Calls on the Russian Federation to abide by the principles set forth in the United Nations Charter and the Declaration on Friendly relations; OP8 Also calls upon the all parties to abide by the Minsk agreements, and to work constructively in relevant international frameworks, including in the Normandy Format and Trilateral Contact Group, towards their full implementation; OP9 Demands all parties to allow safe and unfettered passage to destinations outside of Ukraine and facilitate the rapid, safe, and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to those in need in Ukraine, to protect civilians, including those who are humanitarian personnel and persons in vulnerable situations, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, migrants, and children, and to respect human rights; OP10 Deplores the involvement of Belarus in this unlawful use of force against Ukraine and calls on it to abide by its international obligations; OP11 Condemns all violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights, and calls upon all parties to respect strictly the relevant provisions of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocol I thereto, of 1977, as applicable, and to respect international human rights law; and further demands that all parties ensure the respect for and protection of all medical personnel and humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties, their means of transport and equipment, as well as hospitals and other medical facilities; OP12 Demands that all parties fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law to spare the civilian population, and civilian objects, refraining from attacking, destroying, removing or rendering useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, and respecting and protecting humanitarian personnel and consignments used for humanitarian relief operations; OP13 Requests the Emergency Relief Coordinator to provide, 30 days after the adoption of this resolution, a report on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and on the humanitarian response; OP14 Urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means; OP15 Welcomes and urges the continued efforts by the Secretary-General, UN Member States, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, other international and regional organizations to support de-escalation of the current situation, and also the efforts of the United Nations, including of the UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, and humanitarian organizations to respond to the humanitarian and refugee crisis that the Russian Federation’s aggression has created; OP16 Decides to adjourn the eleventh emergency special session of the General Assembly temporarily and to authorize the President of the General Assembly to resume its meetings upon request from Member States. Видети још: Генерална скупштина УН великом већином усвојила резолуцију којом се "осуђује руска агресија на Украјину". Србија гласала за усвајање резолуције, Кина и Индија уздржане. Амбасадори западних земаља у Београду поздравили гласање Србије